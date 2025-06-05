The Ambani-led company expects to get orders worth Rs 10,000 crore from the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the next 10 years.

Anil Ambani runs Reliance Group, which has a presence in several sectors, including energy and defence. Many companies of the group are making a comeback. Now, in a major achievement in India's defence manufacturing sector, Reliance Infrastructure has become the first private sector company in India to design and develop four types of new generation 155 mm artillery ammunition. Part of Reliance Group, Reliance Infra is involved in power generation, infrastructure, construction and defence.

The ammunition has been developed under a Design-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) arrangement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune.

A Reliance Infrastructure spokesperson said that development work on all four projects has been completed. Around 10 Indian companies have been fully integrated into the supply chain, and production can start immediately. The development is based entirely on indigenous technology.

The Ambani-led company expects to get orders worth Rs 10,000 crore from the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the next 10 years. The army's expenditure on ammunition is estimated to increase from Rs 7,000 crore in 2023 to Rs 12,000 crore per year by 2032. Additionally, the company is looking at potential exports of these munitions to friendly foreign nations, with the export revenue target set at another Rs 10,000 crore over 10 years.

Meanwhile, in a major relief to Reliance Infra, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday stayed insolvency proceedings against the company initiated over alleged default of Rs 88 crore by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd.

Reliance Infrastructure share price: Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infra's stock fell on Thursday. While it had gained 11 per cent in the previous trading session. The stock closed at Rs 369 on Thursday. The market cap of the firm currently stands at Rs 14673 crore.