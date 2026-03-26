Massive Layoffs in Meta? Hundreds may be axed, CEO Mark Zuckerberg hints at shift to AI, focus on new areas

The layoffs are reportedly aimed at offsetting rising costs tied to massive investments in artificial intelligence. Meta has forecast total expenses of $162 billion to $169 billion in 2026, with increasing employee compensation as the company spends millions to hire top AI talent.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has begun laying off hundreds of employees as part of a larger company reorganization. The cuts will impact employees in the U.S. and other international markets, with teams across recruiting, sales, global operations, and Facebook social teams affected.

Reasons behind the layoffs

The layoffs are reportedly aimed at offsetting rising costs tied to massive investments in artificial intelligence. Meta has forecast total expenses of $162 billion to $169 billion in 2026, with increasing employee compensation as the company spends millions to hire top AI talent.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier signalized more investment and a shift toward greater reliance on AI, stating that AI is going to make a significant impact on the business in 2026.

Impact on employees

While most impacted workers were notified on Wednesday, others might be informed in the coming weeks, depending on circumstances such as location. Some employees are being offered new roles, while others may have the option to relocate.

A Meta spokesperson said, "Teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure they're in the best position to achieve their goals. Where possible, we are finding other opportunities for employees whose positions may be impacted."

Mark Zuckerberg's vision for AI-driven future

In a January Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg outlined his vision for AI-driven growth, highlighting the potential of personal superintelligence and AI-powered recommendations. "We're starting to see agents really work. This will unlock the ability to build completely new products and transform how we work," he said.

Zuckerberg also emphasized the importance of investing in AI infrastructure, stating, "I expect 2026 to be a year where this wave accelerates even further on several fronts."

Meta's AI ambitions

Meta is working on merging large language models with recommendation systems to power Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and its ads system. The company aims to create a uniquely personal experience, understanding users' personal context, history, interests, content, and relationships. Zuckerberg believes that AI will dramatically change the way the company works, enabling individuals to make a massive impact.

Meta compute initiative

Meta has announced the Meta Compute initiative, focusing on efficient engineering, investment, and partnerships to build infrastructure for AI. The company will invest in silicon and energy, architecting systems for flexibility and reducing costs over time. Dina Powell McCormick has joined as President and Vice Chairman, leading efforts to partner with governments and strategic capital partners