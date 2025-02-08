Infosys laid off nearly 700 freshers in Mysuru, citing assessment failures, while NITES accused the company of unfair treatment.

IT giant Infosys has reportedly laid off around 700 freshers from its Mysuru campus, according to claims made by the IT employees' union, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), on Friday. The union alleged that these employees were terminated just a few months after joining the company.

NITES also claimed that Infosys forced the laid-off employees to sign confidentiality agreements, which, according to the union, could be an attempt to prevent them from sharing details about the layoffs.

Union Alleges Use of Security Personnel During Layoffs

Harpreet Singh Saluja, the president of NITES, criticized Infosys for what he called an "unethical" move. He alleged that the company deployed security personnel and bouncers during the termination process, possibly to intimidate employees.

Saluja further claimed that Infosys took measures to prevent affected employees from using mobile phones, which left them with no way to document the incident or seek immediate help. The union expressed concerns over the sudden nature of these terminations and the impact on the freshers, who had only recently started their careers.

Infosys Defends Layoffs, Cites Assessment Failures

Infosys responded to the allegations, stating that the freshers were let go because they failed to clear multiple internal assessments. The company clarified that all freshers are given three attempts to pass these tests, and those who fail are not allowed to continue with the organization. This process, Infosys said, has been in place for over 20 years.

The company argued that these measures are necessary to maintain the required skill standards within the organization.

Union Demands Government Intervention

Unhappy with the terminations, NITES announced that it would file a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The union demanded immediate government intervention and strict action against Infosys, accusing the company of corporate exploitation.

"This kind of unfair treatment of employees cannot continue. We urge the government to take quick action to protect the rights and dignity of IT workers in India," Saluja said.

The situation has sparked discussions about job security in the Indian IT sector, especially for fresh graduates entering the workforce.