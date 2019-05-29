Maruti Suzuki to set up 2nd solar power plant in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki India said on Wednesday it is setting up a second solar power plant in Haryana to meet the energy requirements for manufacturing cars.

"Solar energy is abundant, versatile and efficient," said its Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa. "This initiative is n line with the company's philosophy to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower carbon dioxide emissions."

The five-megawatt solar power plant at Gurugram facility will harness renewable energy for business needs over the next 25 years. "Maruti Suzuki is committed to expanding its environment care initiatives in products in manufacturing processes and business operations," said Ayukawa.

Maruti Suzuki's first solar power plant was set up in 2014 at Manesar with one-megawatt capacity. It was further expanded to 1.3 MW last year. The second captive solar power plant in Gurugram is expected to be commissioned in the current financial year 2019-20.

Nearly 95 per cent of the company's energy requirements at manufacturing facilities are met by natural gas-based captive power plants supported by grid power, it said in a statement.