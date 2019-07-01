Headlines

Maruti Suzuki sales are down 14% in June

The mini segment, comprising Alto and old WagonR, saw a slide of 36.2% to 18,733 units as against 29,381 in the year-ago month.

Jul 01, 2019

Maruti Suzuki India Monday reported a 14% decline in total sales at 1,24,708 units in June as against 1,44,981 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales during the month were down 15.3% at 1,14,861 units last month compared to 1,35,662 units in June last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The mini segment, comprising Alto and old WagonR, saw a slide of 36.2% to 18,733 units as against 29,381 in the year-ago month.

The compact segment, which includes models such as New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, clocked 62,897 units last month as compared to 71,570 units in the same month last year, down 12.1%.

In the mid segment, the company said its sedan Ciaz sales were up 47.1% at 2,322 units from 1,579 units in June last year.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, were at 17,797 units in June as compared to 19,321 units in the year-ago month, down 7.9%, MSI added.

MSI said its van sales, comprising Omni and Eeco models, were also down 24% at 9,265 units as against 12,185 units in the same month last year.

Sales of light commercial vehicle Super Carry were, however, up 24% at 2,017 units as compared to 1,626 units in June last year, the company said.

Exports were also up 5.7% last month at 9,847 units as against 9,319 units in June 2018, MSI added. PTI RKL RUJ

