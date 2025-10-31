FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit rises 7% to Rs3,293 crore on robust exports

Maruti Suzuki India posts 7% rise in Q2 profit to Rs3,293 crore and 13% jump in revenue, driven by record exports and strong consumer demand.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India has registered an increase of 7% in its net profit for Q2 of FY 2025-26.
Buoyed by GST reforms and increased consumer demand, Maruti Suzuki India registered a 7% increase in consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year. Its net profit increased to Rs 3,293 crore for the September quarter from Rs 3,069 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal year. Its total revenue increased 13% to Rs 42,101 crore in the September quarter as compared with Rs 37,203 crore in the year-ago period. The auto major's net revenue increased to Rs 43,014 crore for the quarter under review as compared with Rs 38,678 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki net profit 2025

Maruti Suzuki India's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 0.4% to Rs 4,434 crore from Rs 4,417 crore in the year-ago period, while the margin was reported at 10.53% from 11.87% year-on-year. It said in the filing submitted to the SEBI, "Domestic wholesales declined 5.1% y-o-y to 440,387 units in the quarter due to customers deferring buying because of the expectation of a Goods and Services Tax (GST)-led price reduction from 22nd September." It added, "Exports grew by a robust 42.2% y-o-y to 1,10,487 units, the highest-ever in any quarter." 

Maruti Suzuki India

The Indian subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has become the largest automobile manufacturer in India. It specializes in small cars. Established by the Government of India as Maruti Udyog Limited in February 1981, a joint venture with Suzuki, it was the first Japanese automaker to invest in India. 

