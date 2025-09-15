Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?
BUSINESS
Maruti has now launched a new model in its compact SUV range, the Victoris. The starting price for Maruti Arena’s flagship model is a decent Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.99, depending on its variants, as it is expected to dominate this segment with many new features unique to it. Victoris comes in Maruti’s mid-size SUV range and was unveiled on September 3. The Indian automobile company has marketed as a “Got It All” vehicle, which comes equipped with high-technology, luxury comfort, durability, and versatile powertrains.
Maruti has opened bookings across all outlets and online and set a token amount of Rs 11,000.
-LED projector headlamps and LED-lit tail-lamps, roof rails, and aero-cut alloy wheels.
- Victoris is 4,360mm long, 1,795mm wide, and 1,655mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm
-Functions on 17-inch alloys wrapped in 215/60 tyres.
-Personalisation can also be done with the Raffin Package, including dark chrome accents, skid plate highlights, dual-tone seat covers, illuminated sill guards, and upgraded trims.
- 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster including a 10.01-inch SmartPlay Pro X infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, built-in apps, OTA updates, and Alexa voice support.
-Equipped with the Harman 8-speaker system with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.
-Ventilated front seats along with 8-way powered driver’s seat,
-Wireless charging with active cooling.
-64-colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate with gesture control, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect with more than 60 connected car features including eCall.
-1.5L K-series petrol: 103bhp, 139Nm, combined with a 5-speed MT or 6-speed AT, efficiency of 21.18km/l (MT) and 21.06km/l (AT).
-1.5L strong-hybrid: 116bhp with e-CVT, 28.65km/l efficiency.
-1.5L CNG: 87bhp, 121Nm, 27.02km/kg efficiency, and an underbody tank to boost boot space.
When it comes to safety, it has a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, TPMS, and parking sensors. It is the first in the segment to have a Level 2 ADAS.