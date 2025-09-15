Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?

Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'

Did Sourav Ganguly stop watching IND vs PAK game after 15 overs and switch to Manchester Derby? Former skipper reveals

Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...

Pakistan threatens to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025 after 'handshake controversy' with India, may skip clash with UAE

Madhya Pradesh: Two killed after truck runs over pedestrians in Indore, catches fire

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit, wife Sheena Bajaj blessed with a baby boy, pen note

'Bhikariyo ke pass ek hi bat hai': Netizens brutally troll Pakistan after two batters use same bat during IND vs PAK match

Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional licences for bike taxi services in this Indian state; check details

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2025, CM Nitish Kumar says he will remain in NDA

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?

Did Sourav Ganguly stop watching IND vs PAK game after 15 overs and switch to Manchester Derby? Former skipper reveals

Did Sourav Ganguly stop watching IND vs PAK game after 15 overs?

Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...

Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...

Maruti launched a new model in its compact SUV range, the Victoris. The starting price for Maruti Arena’s flagship model is a decent Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a variety of features with strong powertrains.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 10:34 PM IST

Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...
Maruti Victoris
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Maruti has now launched a new model in its compact SUV range, the Victoris. The starting price for Maruti Arena’s flagship model is a decent Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.99, depending on its variants, as it is expected to dominate this segment with many new features unique to it. Victoris comes in Maruti’s mid-size SUV range and was unveiled on September 3. The Indian automobile company has marketed as a “Got It All” vehicle, which comes equipped with high-technology, luxury comfort, durability, and versatile powertrains.

Maruti has opened bookings across all outlets and online and set a token amount of Rs 11,000.

What are the features of Maruti’s Victoris?

-LED projector headlamps and LED-lit tail-lamps, roof rails, and aero-cut alloy wheels.

- Victoris is 4,360mm long, 1,795mm wide, and 1,655mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm

-Functions on 17-inch alloys wrapped in 215/60 tyres.

-Personalisation can also be done with the Raffin Package, including dark chrome accents, skid plate highlights, dual-tone seat covers, illuminated sill guards, and upgraded trims.

- 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster including a 10.01-inch SmartPlay Pro X infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, built-in apps, OTA updates, and Alexa voice support.

-Equipped with the Harman 8-speaker system with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

-Ventilated front seats along with 8-way powered driver’s seat,

-Wireless charging with active cooling.

-64-colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate with gesture control, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect with more than 60 connected car features including eCall.

Engine specifications:

-1.5L K-series petrol: 103bhp, 139Nm, combined with a 5-speed MT or 6-speed AT, efficiency of 21.18km/l (MT) and 21.06km/l (AT).

-1.5L strong-hybrid: 116bhp with e-CVT, 28.65km/l efficiency.

-1.5L CNG: 87bhp, 121Nm, 27.02km/kg efficiency, and an underbody tank to boost boot space.

When it comes to safety, it has a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, TPMS, and parking sensors. It is the first in the segment to have a Level 2 ADAS.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: How to buy Apple iPhone 15 for under Rs 50,000?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: How to buy Apple iPhone 15 for under Rs 50,
Dharmendra's brother acted in over 25 films, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, still never became star, his son is actor...
Dharmendra's brother acted in 25 films, still never became star, his son is...
Maruti Swift and Dzire prices drop by up to Rs 1.6 lakh ahead of festive season - Check new price list inside
Maruti Swift and Dzire prices drop by up to Rs 1.6 lakh- Check price list inside
Meet Jaismine Lamboria, Indian boxer who defeated Paris Olympics Silver medalist to claim Gold at World Boxing Championship 2025
Meet Jaismine Lamboria, Indian boxer who defeated Paris Olympics Silver medalist
UK PM Keir Starmer issues BIG statement after massive London protests: 'Britain built on...'
UK PM Starmer's BIG statement after London protests: 'Britain built on...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE