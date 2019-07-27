Maruti Q1 net dips 32% at Rs 1,377 crore

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported 31.67% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,376.8 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales volume and higher depreciation expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,015.1 crore in April-June 2018-19, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from sale of products was at Rs 18,738.8 crore as compared with Rs 21,813.8 crore earlier, down 14%.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses during the first quarter stood at Rs 919 crore as compared with Rs 720.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold a total of 4,02,594 vehicles during the quarter, lower by 17.9% as compared to the same period previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,74,481 units, lower by 19.3%. Exports were at 28,113 units.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading up 1.88% at Rs 5,868.65 apiece on BSE.