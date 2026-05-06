Markets Open in Green: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty Above 24,100 on positive global sentiment; What investors should note

Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday, trading notably higher than their previous close. Both Sensex and Nifty gained in early trade, with the indices opening above prior levels. Details here.

Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday, as sentiment improved across sectors, with Gift Nifty trading at 24,318, up by 208 points. At 9:40 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 77,343.13, up 325.34 points or 0.42% from the previous close of 77,017.79. The index opened at 77,424.36 and touched an intraday high of 77,675.01, with a day’s low of 77,342.29. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 109.35 points or 0.46% to 24,142.15 at 9:41 AM. It opened at 24,171, hit a high of 24,250.85, and recorded a low of 24,138.55 against the previous close of 24,032.80. Asian markets also opened higher, tracking strong gains in the US markets overnight, which is supporting early sentiment.

On Tuesday (May 5, 2026), the indian benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile Nifty weekly expiry session, weighed down by weak global cues, escalating Middle East concerns, and continued rupee depreciation that kept investor sentiment subdued. The Sensex fell 251.61 points, or 0.33%, to 77,017.79, while the Nifty declined 86.50 points, or 0.36%, to 24,032.80. Sectorally, FMCG, Auto, and Pharma saw selective buying with a marginally positive bias, whereas Realty, private and PSU banks, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas faced selling pressure and emerged as key laggards. The broader market showed relative resilience, with Nifty Midcap up 0.17% and Nifty Smallcap gaining 0.28%, both outperforming the benchmarks.

Sensex Nifty today: Top gainers, Top losers

In early trade, Indigo, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SBI were trading in the green from the Sensex pack, with Indigo leading gains at 2.35%. On the downside, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, and Power Grid traded in the red, with L&T emerging as the top loser after falling over 3.11%.

Sensex, Nifty Today: What investors should note

"From an investor’s perspective, today’s market recovery signals a buy-on-dips sentiment as indices bounce back from recent geopolitical jitters", says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD. "The rally, supported by cooling crude prices and strong Wall Street cues, suggests that the underlying domestic momentum remains resilient despite currency volatility. Investors should keep a close eye on the easing of inflationary pressures and potential breakthroughs in Middle East diplomacy, as these factors are currently outweighing concerns over the rupee's recent weakness, " he adds.

According to Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking, overall, the technical setup indicates a positive opening followed by range-bound and volatile trade. "The broader trend remains constructive, but the short-term structure suggests consolidation with key levels acting as triggers. The immediate range for Nifty is seen between 23,800 and 24,300. A decisive breakout on either side will determine the next directional move," says Mr Shah.