BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Markets extend winning run for 4th day; TCS spurts 5.47% on Q1 show

Benchmark Sensex rose over 26 points to close at 36,265.93 today, powered by a rally in IT bellwether TCS following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 04:30 PM IST

Benchmark Sensex rose over 26 points to close at 36,265.93 today, powered by a rally in IT bellwether TCS following better-than-expected quarterly results.

TCS spurted 5.47 per cent to its lifetime high of Rs 1,979.60, a day after the country's largest software exporter posted a 23.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

Extending its winning run for the fourth day, the 30-share barometer, after opening on a strong footing on optimistic buying by participants, gathered momentum to touch a high of 36,362.30.

However, it shed some ground on profit-booking and slipped to touch a low of 36,169.70, before finally finishing at 36,265.93, up by 26.31 points, or 0.07 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too closed at 10,948.30, up just 1.05 points, or 0.01 per cent, after moving between 10,976.65 and 10,923.

Sensex today opened 59.64 points higher, but soon turned choppy in early trade, as investors cashed profits in metal, healthcare, PSU and auto stocks, amid weak Asian cues after US-China trade spat escalated.

After opening on a positive note, the BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 56.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 36,183.47 led by fall in index majors Hero Motorcorp, Vedanta, Coal India and RIL shares.

The gauge had rallied 665.07 points in the previous three sessions on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

However, a rise in shares of index heavyweight TCS capped Sensex losses, after the IT major posted reported better-than-expected earnings. It was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.02 per cent to Rs 1,915. 

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities to the tune of Rs 293.96 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 20.73 crore yesterday, provisional data showed. 

