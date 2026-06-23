Marketing and Communication: The wrap and the weft of the business fabric

AI systems can analyse customer data, recommend actions, and automate decision-making processes that once formed the core of the CMO’s mandate. This has led to widespread predictions about the “death” of the CMO role.

Every business has a back-end machinery that carries the weight of production, data management, and knowledge systems, alongside a front-end that is customer-facing. The front end is often perceived as glamorous, with a strong emphasis on articulation and human interaction. It is here that marketing and communication roles come to the forefront. For a long time, marketing was largely understood through the lens of optimization.

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) identified customer segments, tested communication strategies, bought media space, and measured returns through conversions and engagement metrics. However, with the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI), many of these optimization-driven functions can now increasingly be performed by machines. AI systems can analyse customer data, recommend actions, and automate decision-making processes that once formed the core of the CMO’s mandate.

This has led to widespread predictions about the “death” of the CMO role. Yet what we are witnessing is not a disappearance, but a transition toward deeply human capabilities that cannot be automated, namely the ability to build trust, foster connection, and help organizations become meaningfully understood by their stakeholders.

This shift explains why communication leaders are moving from the margins to the centre of organizational strategy. Publications such as the Wall Street Journal and Forbes are increasingly discussing the growing significance of Chief Communications Officers (CCOs). Author Tabita Andersson, for instance, profiled communications leaders who evolved from being mere messengers into trusted advisers to leadership teams.

Traditionally, communication roles were associated with drafting press releases and generating content. Today, however, the CCO is emerging as the custodian of trust. This transformation is occurring at a moment when content is exploding in volume, much of it synthetic, amplified through algorithms, infinite feeds, and deepfakes. In such an environment, trust becomes one of the most valuable assets an organization can possess.

Ironically, trust-building and meaning-making were always central to the discipline of communication, but over time they were absorbed into marketing’s obsession with metrics such as engagement and conversion. Now, as AI automates many of the mechanical dimensions of marketing, the deeper human function of communication is re-emerging at the centre.

The growing centrality of communication is especially relevant in a country like India, where digital adoption is phenomenally high and misinformation spreads rapidly. In such a context, treating communication merely as media management or public relations is a risky proposition. Public relations activity often becomes visible only after a crisis has erupted, that is, after trust has already been damaged. Yet trust-building is fundamentally a slow and continuous process.

It is woven into everyday interactions, organizational behaviour, institutional culture, and public articulation. Because it is gradual and often invisible, communication work frequently goes unrecognized until its absence creates a crisis. At a time when institutional trust is declining globally, organizations are investing heavily in rebuilding credibility. Communication, therefore, can no longer be treated as a peripheral activity or a cost overhead. Marketing and communication are incrasingly converging, even as performance marketing itself becomes more automated and data-driven.

While AI may disrupt business functions and redefine aspects of marketing, it should be viewed as a tool rather than a verdict. It would be simplistic to assume that organizations merely need to replace CMOs with CCOs. The change in designation is perhaps the least important aspect of the transformation underway. What truly matters is recognizing that marketing is evolving from customer classification and optimization toward meaning-making, judgement, and trust-building.

For communication scholars, this moment offers renewed confidence in the field. For decades, communication literature has argued that communication is strategy, not embellishment. Today, technology is automating the decorative and mechanical dimensions of communication, compelling humans to step into far more strategic roles involving interpretation, judgement, ethics, and trust creation. In many ways, communication is no longer simply supporting business. It is becoming central to how organizations are understood, trusted, and ultimately sustained.