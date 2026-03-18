Market Today: Sensex up 400+ points, Nifty crosses 23,700 amid US-Israel-Iran tensions; Details here

Markets showed broad-based strength, with IT, auto, and financials leading the charge, while midcap IT outperformed, signalling strong tech momentum. Banking and consumption sectors supported gains, indicating healthy participation, with metals being the only laggard. This suggests a sustained up

The Indian stock market opened in the green for the third consecutive day, defying the uncertainty caused by the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the US-Israel tensions with Iran. Amid easing crude oil prices, the benchmark indices showed volatility. At 9:19 am, Sensex traded 444.73 points higher at 76,515.57, while Nifty 50 climbed 135 points to 23,716.55. Rupee falls 3 paise to 92.43 against the US dollar in early trade. Markets showed broad-based strength, with IT, auto, and financials leading the charge, while midcap IT outperformed, signalling strong tech momentum. Banking and consumption sectors supported gains, indicating healthy participation, with metals being the only laggard. This suggests a sustained uptrend rather than a short-covering rally.

Sensex Nifty today: Top gainers, top losers in early trends

Several heavyweights opened in the red, including Hindustan Copper, which led the losers' chart, plunging 3.18% to Rs 477.50, with 2.9 million shares traded. ITI Ltd. followed, shedding 3% to Rs 267, while Hindustan Zinc dipped 2.48% to Rs 532.85. National Aluminium Company and Adani Power also saw significant drops, falling 2.33% and 2.15% respectively. The top gainers at market opening include MMTC Ltd., which surged 12.18% to Rs 59.63, with 8.4 million shares traded. Spandana Sphoorty Financial and Sterlite Technologies followed, jumping 4.68% to Rs 210.35 and Rs 184.40, respectively. Kajaria Ceramics and Can Fin Homes also saw significant gains, rising 4.64% and 4.40% to Rs 959.45 and Rs 864.45, respectively.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained elevated, trading at USD 103 per barrel at the time of filing this report, adding to global concerns.In the commodities segment, gold prices were on a downward trend, trading at Rs 155743 per 10 grams for 24 carat. Silver prices also declined and were at Rs 251301 per kg.

Global market

In other Asian markets, most major indices were trading in the green during Wednesday's opening session. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 2.21 per cent to 54887 levels, Singapore's Straits Times gained 0.94 per cent to 4982 levels, Taiwan's Weighted index rose by 1.56 per cent to 34356 levels, and South Korea's KOSPI rallied by 3.84 per cent to 5856 levels. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally down by 0.16 per cent at 25826 levels. In the US markets on Tuesday, major indices also closed higher. The Dow Jones gained 0.1 per cent to 46993 levels, the S&P 500 rose by 0.25 per cent to 6716 levels, and the Nasdaq increased by 0.47 per cent to 22479 levels.



(With ANI inputs)