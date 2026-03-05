Market Rebound: Sensex jumps 480 points, Nifty 50 nears 24650; Rupee against dollar gains

The Indian market on Thursday opened with the Sensex up 380 points at 79,496 and Nifty rising 219 points to 24,699 in the pre-opening session. The Indian rupee is also stronger, opening at 91.57 per dollar, a gain of 57 paise from yesterday's close of 92.14.This regain comes after a rough day for markets on Wednesday, with the Sensex plunging 1,122 points and Nifty falling below 24,500 amid escalating tensions in West Asia and surging crude oil prices.

The Indian market on Thursday opened with the Sensex up 380 points at 79,496 and Nifty rising 219 points to 24,699 in the pre-opening session. The Indian rupee is also stronger, opening at 91.57 per dollar, a gain of 57 paise from yesterday's close of 92.14.This regain comes after a rough day for markets on Wednesday, with the Sensex plunging 1,122 points and Nifty falling below 24,500 amid escalating tensions in West Asia and surging crude oil prices.

The Asian stocks also indicated recovering, after US stocks rose overnight. However, experts warns of caution as volatility expected to continue due to geopolitical tensions and oil price movements.