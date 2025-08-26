Mark Zuckerberg spends Rs 221 crore on security, know how much world's richest man Elon Musk spend, and reason behind high security

World's top tech leaders like Space X and Tesla's Elon Musk and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg have heightened their security in the past years due to various incidents that shocked them and reasons linked with their works and public behaviour.

The security of the world’s top tech leaders is as important as the innovation they are involved in. Surrounded by rapidly evolving geopolitics, rising demands in global economy, new trends in technology, and changing opinions on social media, it becomes imperative for the makers of tech giants to have their personal security strengthened. This also increases their expense on security to high levels.

To answer the question why do billionaires or high-profile entrepreneurs need high-level security, there are many reasons behind it. For one, these business people are involved in high-stakes projects which sometimes involve sensitive technology or world-level political issues. Another reason for their security is, people at such positions often become target of public ire due to their decisions or involvement affecting citizens across globe and for their aggressive or bold statements.

Why does Mark Zuckerberg need security?

Reason 1: Public ire: Zuckerberg’s hiring spree across Silicon Valley to fuel his ambitious AI projects have polarised many. Ownership of a large area of land in Hawaii has angered residents and activists.

Reason 2: As he is the CEO and cofounder of Meta, the majority of the voting power is in his hands and people are critical of Zuckerberg’s public role in society, layoffs, and consumer privacy.

How much does Meta creator Mark Zuckerberg spend on his security?

The security budget of the chief executives of the top 10 major tech companies combined is less than Mark Zuckerberg alone. Adding how much Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Palo Alto Networks spent on the security of their CEOs in 2024, it’s approx USD 7 million, 26%, less than how much Meta spent on Mark Zuckerberg’s security.

Meta funded more than USD 27 million (approx Rs 221 crore) in 2024 up from USD 24 million in 2023 on his overall security. Meta’s security program covers Zuckerberg’s residences, family, and travel.

What and how much is the security of Elon Musk?

The security of Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, in 2023, reached Rs 21 crore. Musk’s security is arranged by his own company Foundation Security. Musk, 53, travels with 20 bodyguards. Like Zuckerberg, Musk needs security due to his not caring attitude, his clashes with US President Donald Trump and provocative statements. Threats against him have increased due to his high wealth and fame.

The world’s richest man, with a net worth of over USD 240 billion, regularly faces stalkers and death threats, according to police and Tesla records. Musk along with his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have spent millions each year to strengthen his security. Apart from his own, Musk receives security from Gavin de Becker and Associates and others.

How are the safety arrangements of top tech CEOs?

Top tech companies like Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Palantir increase protection budgets by more than 10% every year due to increased threats. Many security firms guarding top businessmen in Silicon Valley recruit former law enforcement and military professionals.

Security of other tech entrepreneurs:

Palantir’s Alex Karp: He runs a data-intelligence company embroiled in controversial defense contracts and employs a 24/7 security with four visible bodyguards.

Nvidia’s Huang: His protection has also risen after an increase in his net worth and global profile. There were reports of him being mobbed by fans.

Amazon: The e-commerce firm spends around Rs 13 crore every year on Jeff Bezos' security. Its security budget for CEO Andy Jassy increases every year.

Why top tech billionaires and businessmen need high security?

The following incidents have led to this increase.

-Assassination of UnitedHealthcare, a US company, CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. People on social media supporting the attacker shocked these billionaires.

-In 2025, four people were killed in a shooting incident in a New York office building. The attack was meant for the National Football League.

-Palantir's Alex Karp has been receiving death threats due to his involvement with the Israeli military and the US Immigration Department.

- During Elon Musk’s speech at a celebration for Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck pickup in November 2023, police arrested a Florida man, Paul Overeem, near the company’s Austin, Texas, factory due to alleged planning of a “mass casualty event” there.