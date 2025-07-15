Mark Zuckerberg offers Rs 800 crore salary to Trapit Bansal, hires another techie with whopping salary of Rs...; his name is...

Mark Zuckerberg is building a dream team for the company’s new Superintelligence Lab. For this, Meta has hired one of the best minds.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, has reportedly offered record-breaking salary packages ranging from Rs 800 crore to over Rs 1,600 crore. The billionaire plans to hire top minds from Apple, OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. Zuckerberg is building a dream team for the company’s new Superintelligence Lab. For this, Meta reportedly hired Trapit Bansal, a former OpenAI researcher, for a whopping salary package of Rs 800 crore. Bansal was one of the minds behind the company’s o-series models.

Other high-profile hires

Zuckerberg also offered a jaw-dropping salary package of Rs 1,600 crore to Apple’s Ruoming Pang, who was recently reported to have joined Meta. However, Meta has not confirmed these numbers. Meta has reportedly hired at least 11 high-profile AI scientists, including Lucas Beyer, Xiaohua Zhai, Jack Rae, and Johan Schalkwyk from Google, and multiple researchers from OpenAI, such as Ji Lin, Shengjia Zhao, and Jiahui Yu.

Salary package breakdown

The scale of the packages, including salary, signing bonuses, and stock grants, puts them on par with, or even beyond, compensation earned by CEOs of major global banks. The massive compensation by Meta is tied to performance targets and long-term loyalty. This means employees may not receive the full amount if they leave early or if the company's stock underperforms, said a Bloomberg report. The initial salary and bonus are often significant cash payouts.

Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL)

It is a division launched earlier this month as part of the company’s renewed push into AI. Former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and ex-Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang lead the lab.