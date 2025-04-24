The product was first launched in September 2023, and one can currently buy it in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, continues to expand his business empire globally. The billionaire has acquired several platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram. Now, his social media giant Meta will launch its artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in India soon, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were first launched in September 2023. "...And coming soon, we're launching Ray-Ban Meta glasses in Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates. We can't wait for more people across the globe to get in on the action," the blog stated.

What do Ray-Ban Meta glasses do?

The glass uses a sensor to detect and tell about the objects that are in sight, helps in live translation even without internet, plays music and finds answers to queries, etc. According to the blog, the glasses can provide seamless conversations across English, French, Italian, and Spanish without Wi-Fi or network connectivity if the user has downloaded the language pack in advance. "You'll also soon be able to send and receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls from Instagram on your glasses. This joins being able to make calls and send messages through WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as the native messaging app on your iPhone or Android phone," the blog said.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth

The 40-year-old is the third richest person in the world, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has a net worth of USD 178 billion. His Meta has collaborated with Ray Ban to create the Ray-Ban Meta glasses collection. Currently, one can buy Ray-Ban Meta glasses in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Germany via the Meta website and other certified Meta retailers.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani makes BIG move as Tira launches...