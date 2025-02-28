Meta emphasised that it takes leaks seriously and will continue to take action against employees who violate its policies

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has fired around 20 employees for leaking internal information to the media. A company spokesperson confirmed the action and stated that more terminations could follow.

Meta’s statement

A Meta spokesperson told AFP that the company has strict policies against sharing confidential data. “We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent," the spokesperson said.

The company added that a recent investigation led to these terminations. “We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more,” the statement read, according to an AFP report.

Meta emphasised that it takes leaks seriously and will continue to take action against employees who violate its policies.

Low morale among employees

Reports suggest that morale among Meta employees has been low, especially after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced major changes in content moderation policies.

The shutdown of the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and the firing of underperforming employees have also contributed to this dissatisfaction.

Earlier this month, Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, addressed the issue of leaks in an internal meeting. He remarked that some employees believe leaking information will pressure the company to change its policies. However, he warned that leaks could have the opposite effect.

Following a previous internal meeting leak, Bosworth commented in an open group called "Let’s Fix Meta," saying, “As predicted, the entirety of today's Q&A leaked. It sounds like someone just gave the entire audio feed to a journalist.