Mark Zuckerberg makes BIG claim on luring top AI talents with staggering salary packages, joining them to Meta's 'superintelligence lab', says ‘Lol, that’s…’

After an aggressive hiring spree by Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the Silicon Valley, he has recruited several top AI talents from Apple, OpenAI and Google DeepMind offering them staggering pay packages. While there are allegations on him for luring these engineers with bags of money, Mark Zuckerberg, however, revealed that the top AI talents are not joining Meta due to money only.

Here's what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said

In an interview with the Information, he said, “Lol, that’s mostly inaccurate, " as he said that money is just one part of the equation. He revealed that the researchers are joining Meta's Superintelligence Labs (MSL) for the opportunity to build cutting-edge AI systems, as per reports. He said, they want to 'build god', indicating that the researchers are getting the opportunity at Meta, he said.

"Historically, when I was recruiting people to different parts of the company, people are like, 'Okay, what's my scope going to be?'" Meta CEO said. '“Researchers told us they want maximum GPUs,” Zuckerberg said. “So we said, how about the smallest teams, direct access to me, and unlimited compute power?” he added. Unsurprisingly, many researchers quickly jumped on board.

Meta's investment in AI infrastrucutre and talents

As per reports, Meta has hired Apple's Ruoming Pang with massive $200 million pay package, OpenAI’s Trapit Bansal with a $100 million package, and he has extended salary packages of up to Rs 1,600 crore to some new hires in the artificial intelligence. He is forming a new Superintelligence lab, led by ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. In this Superintelligence lab, Meta's compensation packages include a base salary, a signing bonus, and a substantial portion in Meta stock, with equity forming the bulk of the deal, according to the Bloomberg report.

Meta is reportedly investing huge sums in the infrastructure. It is expected to launch an AI supercluster, 1-gigawatt (GW) Prometheus cluster by 2026, while an even bigger Hyperion cluster will eventually scale beyond 5GW. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made claims that they will have “the most compute per researcher on the planet.”