Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram makes BIG move, restricts teenagers to PG-13 content: What is it?

Instagram has decided to restrict teenage users' access to PG-13 content by default, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta Platforms announced on Tuesday (October 14). In a blog post, the tech giant said teens would not be able to change their settings without permission from a parent. Meta has dubbed the fresh update its most significant since the company introduced separate accounts for teenagers last year. Let us tell you the implications of the move.

What does the new restriction mean?

The fresh rule means that those using teen-specific accounts will be able to access photos and videos on Instagram similar to what they would see in a PG-13 rated movie -- carrying no references to sex, drugs, or dangerous stunts, among other sensitive content. The rating is similar to the UA certification for films in India. "This includes hiding or not recommending posts with strong language, certain risky stunts, and additional content that could encourage potentially harmful behaviours, such as posts showing marijuana paraphernalia," Meta said in Tuesday's blog. As per Meta, the new curbs go a step ahead than its existing safeguards. The update will also apply to artificial intelligence (AI) chats and other experiences involving teens, with Meta saying: "AIs should not give age-inappropriate responses that would feel out of place in a PG-13 movie." For parents who might want an event stricter setting, Instagram is launching a "limited content" option that will block more content and do away with the user's ability to view, write, or receive comments under posts.