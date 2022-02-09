Manthan Ganatra's profound love for building exceptional spaces is in his blood

People love putting a lot of effort while building their dream space. Sometimes it could be a simple house and the other time this can be the startup office spaces, emotions are built through these spaces. Manthan Ganatra a known interior designer has found his profound love for building exceptional spaces and this runs in his blood. He has been part of some exceptional creations in a very small amount of time. His distinct choices in designing and bringing everything into life have got him so far in the industry.

Manthan's family has been dealing in real estate and infrastructure for years now and he meant to have got that in his genes. He has spent long hours dedicating himself to understanding the root of the business and turned his creativity into play over time. He has even self-taught himself many skills including 3D visualization, animation, and graphics. His major aim was to finish his studies alongside building his knowledge through various ways. Manthan's interest was a definite click that came directly from his family; however, his dedication to learn varied things and adopt them got him to be a recognized face in this business.

He has built projects like Orange - the salon, Luvkush 4 apartments, Param Logistics Park, Greenwoods, Greenwoods Retreat, Manobhavna Residence, Shah's Residence, KP house, and AIICME amongst many others. His upcoming projects include Satkriti Apartments and Gwala Infrastructure Office. He has built over 100 projects including apartments, commercial offices, retail outlets, logistics, healthcare, space planning, facade designing, brand designing, and even logo designing. Manthan mentioned, 'I have to thank my family for all the support because of which today I own a company called "allaboutspaces." Being from such a family I feel blessed as I always got that extra tip while working on my projects. I hope I make them proud every day.'

- Brand Desk Content