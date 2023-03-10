Man becomes 4 times richer than Ratan Tata within minutes, buys mansion worth Rs 200 crore, here's how (Photo: DeLuxe Place YouTube Video)

When a man won the lottery and hit the jackpot, his life was completely turned upside down. Many people wonder what they would do if they won the lottery, and the Californian who received the highest lottery payout in history has now revealed his plan of action.

This story will challenge everyone's luck belief because it defies all sense of reason. A man who won millions is now being compared to the world's richest man. Ratan Tata, one of India's most renowned industrialists, has fallen behind as this man gains ownership of four times as much property as Ratan Tata's personal assets. Now, Ratan Tata owns almost 4,000 crore rupees worth of personal property.

After winning a jackpot worth more than Rs 16,000 crore, a Californian man quickly acquired a property in one of the most expensive regions in the world. His opulent residence reportedly cost more than Rs 200 crore. The 30-year-old man has reportedly paid almost $25 million for a mansion in California, USA, according to a report in the British newspaper Independent.

READ | Meet Shobhit Singh, once lived as a monk in ashram, now owns a multi-crore company

The majority of Hollywood celebrities live there, which is one of the priciest locations in the world. American man Edwin Castro won a mega lottery worth $2 billion (Rs 16,407 crore) in the month of November. Edwin did not interact with the media despite extensive media coverage of him.

Castro reportedly made the decision to accept the lottery winnings all at once. In this case, he has collected a total of $ 997 million, or Rs 8,180 crore, after tax and other reductions. After taking such a large sum, news of the 30-year-old man purchasing a pricey mansion has arrived. Castro, according to the real estate website Dirt, has purchased a property in the Hollywood Hills area of California.

The price of this extravagant property, according to the report, was a stunning 30 million dollars, but Castro received a 5 million dollar discount. The total area of this luxurious property is 13,578 square feet. There are two powder rooms, six toilet-bathrooms, and five bedrooms in it.

This three-story mansion has a breathtaking view. The ground floor has glass partitions. There is a barbecue grill outside. The side of this mansion is equipped with all contemporary amenities, including a gym, movie theatre, wine cellar, swimming pool, and sauna. It has a rooftop deck and its own balcony. It has two garages with enough room to accommodate at least seven vehicles. In California, one of the fanciest neighbourhoods in Hollywood Hills.