Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently took to social media platform LinkedIn to share four rules she swears by in order to protect her mental well-being. According to Ghazal, a moment of annoyance over a simple question posed to her during a family discussion turned into a grave realisation - it wasn't the question that left her irritated but the mental burden she was carrying with herself.

From unread emails and shifting team dynamics to parenting duties and product development -- the Mamaearth co-founder had a lot on her plate. "One morning, I found myself getting annoyed over something small. My family asked me a simple question. Something about our plans for the weekend. And I snapped. Not because the question was wrong", Ghazal shares.

She revealed that it wasn't about the question, it was rather about ten other things on her mind that kept her overwhelmed with thoughts. "It's about me and then it hit me: we don't really talk about mental health", she added.

Next, Ghazal shared four significant rules she follows to look after her mental well-being -- 1. Mental clarity is a leadership skill: If I don’t have space to think, I can't lead with intention. That’s why my mornings are phone-free and start with reading.

2. How you speak when you’re tired is still leadership: Your team doesn’t just hear what you say, they feel how you say it. I’ve learned to check in with myself before reacting, especially on high-stakes days.

3. Presence builds trust both at work and at home: Whether it’s a 1:1 with a team member or dinner with my kids, I’ve stopped multitasking my way through connection.

4. Structure reduces decision fatigue: From fixed morning routines to evening screen time cutoffs, predictability keeps my brain from burning out on small choices.

The Mamaearth co-founder went on to emphasise the significance of mental health, stating, "Mental health isn’t something I put aside to “deal with later.”It’s now a part of how I operate as a founder, as a mother, as a daughter, and as a human."