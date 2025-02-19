Mamaearth co-founded Ghazal Alagh shared that every successful brand has one thing common. Can you guess what it is?

Well, it's an "enemy"; not necessarily does it need to be a competitior brand, but could be a system, a mindset, or a deep-rooted problem, Alagh opines.

In a post on 'X', the Mamaearth co-founder wrote, "What do all successful brands have in common? They all have an enemy. That enemy is not always a competitor but a system, a mindset, or a problem."

Illustrating her point further, Ghazal Alagh stated Netflix fought with the cable TV phenomena, making entertainment accessible everywhere. Nike just didn't sell shoes, but tackled with self-doubt with its iconic "Just Do It" campaign.

Similarly, Airbnb disrupted traditional hospitality; Mamaearth, as per Alagh, developed its product to be safe, toxin-free.

