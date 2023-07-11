Meet Malavika Hegde, woman who saved CCD from collapse amid Rs 7,000 crore debt after husband's tragic death

Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 will likely be made by Tata Group, Rs 4000 crore deal to close soon

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 will likely be made by Tata Group, Rs 4000 crore deal to close soon

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

10 Benefits of eating dry fruits

Diabetes tips: 8 low calorie salads to control blood sugar

Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

ED is working as an agent of BJP…” Bhupesh Baghel on alleged excise scam in Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 36 hours, turns "very severe cyclonic storm", states on alert

What will happen to old Parliament building after inauguration of New parliament building on May 28?

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

World's richest film director is worth Rs 60,000 crore, made only six films, it's not Spielberg, Nolan, or James Cameron

Homebusiness

business

Meet Malavika Hegde, woman who saved CCD from collapse amid Rs 7,000 crore debt after husband's tragic death

The tragic loss of a life partner is not one which is easy to recover from. Yet VG Siddhartha’s wife Malavika Hegde stepped up and scripted a remarkable turnaround story.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha was an inspiration for an entire generation for making a stellar Indian brand that could take on international giants. But in July 2019, his tragic death shocked the entire nation. His brand was left with a gigantic debt of Rs 7,000 crore. Business analysts feared it was the beginning of the end for CCD. Siddhartha’s demise left a huge question mark on the survival of the brand amid the financial crisis. Enter Malavika Hegde.

The tragic loss of a life partner is not one which is easy to recover from. Yet Siddhartha’s wife Malavika Hegde stepped up and took over the reins of the brand. The mother of two became CEO of CCD-parent Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) around the end of 2020. She reassured the nearly 25,000 workforce of CCD that she would fight for the brand’s survival.

With a mounting debt and the Covid-19 pandemic adding to the challenge, Malavika decided to consolidate the business. She took shrewd business decisions that scripted a remarkable turnaround for the brand. With focus on reducing debt and ensuring the brand stays afloat, Malavika made a big move to not raise prices of several products.

She downsized operations by moving out of outlets and locations which were not churning profit for the brand. From 1,752 outlets in FY19, CCD now has less than one-third in FY23 at 469 outlets. Her efforts led to the debt reducing to Rs 1,731 crore in March 2021 and further down to 465.25 crore in 2023.

In her own words, Malavika’s “mission has been to uphold the proud legacy” of her late husband. Malavika comes from an esteemed background with her father SM Krishna is a former chief minister of Karnataka. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

'There is a big question...': DDCA official provides major update on Rishabh Pant's possible return to action

Remember this cricketer, took 5 wickets bowling with broken foot for Sunil Gavaskar-led India? He built biz worth crores

West Bengal Panchayat Election result live updates: Lathi charge outside counting centre in Howrah

Huma Qureshi recalls getting offended for being called 'vamp' in Monica O My Darling: 'Why are you judging her'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE