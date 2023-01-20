Malaika Arora invests in Get-A-Whey: Meet Pashmi Shah, co-founder of Shark Tank-fame firm born out of mom's idea

Pashmi Shah: The company, opened in 2018, shot to fame when Jash, Pashmi and their mother appeared on Shark Tank India'.

Malaika Arora has become the brand ambassador of the healthy dessert brand, Get-A-Whey. She has also become the strategic investor of the brand. Get-A-Whey was formed in 2019 and it appeared on Shark Tank India. In a statement, Arora said she has fitness, fashion, social and food brand investments in her portfolio. She said wants to enable fitness conscious people to try sweets and deserts guilt free.

What is Get-A-Whey? Get-A-Whey is an ice-cream brand owned by Jash and Pashmi Shah. The company claims to sell healthier ice-creams with higher protein content and lower carbs. The company claims their products don't contain added sugar.

The company, opened in 2018, shot to fame when Jash, Pashmi and their mother appeared on Shark Tank India's Season 1. They managed to impress the judges -- Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover and Vineeta Singh. They invested Rs 1 crore into their idea. The company was recently funded by the holding company of Biryani by Kilo.

Pashmi and Jash are MBA graduates. The siblings credit their mom for their success. They said the idea to sell the ice cream came to their mother. In a 2020 interview, she had said her brother Jash loves protein-rich food and he would go about collecting the best proteins when they travelled abroad.

It was their mother Jimmy Shah who gave them this idea on a platter. She put whey protein in their ice-cream to make it healthier. They started the company with an initial investment of just Rs 10 lakh from their family.

They later started manufacturing their own ice-cream with no added sugar.

However, it wasn't a smooth ride as they needed cold chain logistics to transport ice-creams. They solved this problem with the investments they had raised.

Their products are priced between Rs 125 and Rs 425 and have several regular flavours. Since they have whey in it, most products have upwards of 12 percent protein.

Their revenue before entering the Shark Tank was Rs 2.5 crore.

Last year, they reportedly clocked a revenue of Rs 5 crore. Their dream is to scale their product abroad.