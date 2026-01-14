FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Makar Sankranti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 14? Check state-wise list here

Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 07:55 AM IST

Makar Sankranti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 14? Check state-wise list here
India is all set to celebrate the festival of harvest and today, January 14, 2026, marks the celebration of Makar Sankranti. As a result, banks in several states will remain closed, causing confusion among customers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced bank holidays for various states, taking into account regional festivals and observances.

States with bank holidays on January 14, 2026

Banks in Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh will be closed today to celebrate Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. Customers in these states will not be able to access branch-level banking services, including cheque clearing and over-the-counter transactions.

However, digital banking services, such as UPI payments, net banking, mobile banking apps, ATM cash withdrawals, and online bill payments, will continue to function normally.

Upcoming bank holidays in January 2026

The RBI has also announced bank holidays for the remainder of January 2026.

On January 15, banks will be closed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. January 16 is Thiruvalluvar Day, and banks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed.

While, on January 17, banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed for Uzhavar Thirunal. Additionally, banks in West Bengal and Odisha will be closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday. Finally, January 26 is Republic Day, and banks will be closed across all states and union territories.

Managing banking needs during holidays

If you need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, ATM services are available 24x7. Online banking services like NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS are also accessible. Furthermore, UPI services can be used to send and receive money, as they are functional even on bank holidays 

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

