Major change in world's richest people list: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani are now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Here's why Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares hitting upper circuit

'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob

IND vs BAN: Stand in Kanpur stadium for 2nd Test deemed unfit and dangerous, could collapse 'if Rishabh Pant hits six'

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

8 animals that love to hug

8 animals that love to hug

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

'Your grandchildren carry...': Fardeen Khan remembers Feroz Khan, pens heartfelt note on his 85th birth anniversary

'Your grandchildren carry...': Fardeen Khan remembers Feroz Khan, pens heartfelt note on his 85th birth anniversary

HomeBusiness

Business

Major change in world's richest people list: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani are now...

The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani ranks with the tech moguls Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos leading the rankings.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 09:02 PM IST

Major change in world's richest people list: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani are now...
Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The rankings of the world's wealthiest individuals have shifted significantly, with Indian business tycoons notably absent from the top ten list. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani currently occupies the 12th position, while Gautam Adani has seen a positive surge in his net worth, securing the 14th spot among the globe's richest.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has joined the prestigious $200 billion club, marking a significant milestone in his financial journey. At the top of the list are Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, both of whom have made substantial fortunes through their respective tech enterprises. Musk leads with an impressive net worth of $265 billion, while Bezos follows closely behind at $216 billion.

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, ranks as the fourth richest person in the world, boasting a net worth of $178 billion. He has experienced a remarkable increase in wealth, adding $55.5 billion to his fortune this year alone. Following Ellison is Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of $177 billion, further solidifying his position among the elite.

In contrast, Mukesh Ambani has seen a modest increase in his wealth, adding $557 million, which has not been sufficient to elevate him into the top ten. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, despite gaining $1.57 billion, remains behind Ambani in the rankings, holding the 14th position. This reshuffling of wealth highlights the dynamic nature of the global economy and the ongoing shifts in the landscape of wealth creation. As the tech industry continues to thrive, it is evident that the concentration of wealth among a select few individuals is becoming increasingly pronounced.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement