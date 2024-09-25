Major change in world's richest people list: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani are now...

The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani ranks with the tech moguls Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos leading the rankings.

The rankings of the world's wealthiest individuals have shifted significantly, with Indian business tycoons notably absent from the top ten list. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani currently occupies the 12th position, while Gautam Adani has seen a positive surge in his net worth, securing the 14th spot among the globe's richest.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has joined the prestigious $200 billion club, marking a significant milestone in his financial journey. At the top of the list are Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, both of whom have made substantial fortunes through their respective tech enterprises. Musk leads with an impressive net worth of $265 billion, while Bezos follows closely behind at $216 billion.

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, ranks as the fourth richest person in the world, boasting a net worth of $178 billion. He has experienced a remarkable increase in wealth, adding $55.5 billion to his fortune this year alone. Following Ellison is Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of $177 billion, further solidifying his position among the elite.

In contrast, Mukesh Ambani has seen a modest increase in his wealth, adding $557 million, which has not been sufficient to elevate him into the top ten. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, despite gaining $1.57 billion, remains behind Ambani in the rankings, holding the 14th position. This reshuffling of wealth highlights the dynamic nature of the global economy and the ongoing shifts in the landscape of wealth creation. As the tech industry continues to thrive, it is evident that the concentration of wealth among a select few individuals is becoming increasingly pronounced.

