In a major boost for India’s technology and manufacturing sector, the Hiranandani Group, known for its real estate business, has announced a massive Rs 28,440 crore semiconductor project in Noida. This surprising move does not come from usual industry giants like Reliance, TCS, Infosys, or Wipro—but from a company now stepping into the tech space with bold ambitions. The announcement was made during the Invest UP Roundtable held on May 27 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This high-level meeting was organised by Invest UP, the Uttar Pradesh government’s investment promotion agency.

The roundtable was chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and the discussions were moderated by Vijay Kiran Anand, CEO of Invest UP. The event saw the participation of several top industrial leaders from across sectors.

The Hiranandani Group’s semiconductor plant is part of a larger investment plan of Rs 69,000 crore. This shows the company’s serious commitment to enter and grow in the semiconductor industry—a key area for India’s future digital and manufacturing goals.

Besides Hiranandani, several other companies also made big announcements:

-Sindoor Mittal. Vice Chairman of Avaada Group, declared a Rs 20,000 crore investment in solar energy.

-UltraTech Cement plans to invest Rs 1,981 crore in projects across Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, and Tanda.

-Tata Power Renewable Energy will invest Rs 13,700 crore to build two 800 MW ultra-supercritical power units in Bundelkhand.

Invest UP shared images and highlights of the roundtable on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it said, “Industry leaders praised UP’s investor-friendly policies, quick approvals, and strong infrastructure. From data centers and renewable energy to cement and semiconductors, companies shared their plans and experiences in the state.”

The state of Uttar Pradesh is quickly becoming a hot spot for investments. With more than 20 sector-specific policies and a large skilled workforce, the government is pushing to make it a top business destination.

This latest announcement by the Hiranandani Group marks a major milestone not just for the company but also for India’s push to become self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing.