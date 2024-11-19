BUSINESS
As India’s automotive landscape changes rapidly, both companies are navigating these complex negotiations. The outcome of this potential partnership could decide the future of both companies
Negotiations between Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India for a proposed 50:50 joint ventures have hit a snag. After initially thinking they would end their partnership this month, the two companies are now at odds over product development and sourcing.
M&M has a strong presence in the Indian automotive market and seems unwilling to give up on anything that is likely to put its competitive advantage at risk. Sources say that while there are non-binding memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed on different business aspects, some key issues remain unresolved. The impasse has slowed down the talks, with insiders saying it is no longer imminent that a final agreement will be reached.
Skoda's interest in a joint venture with M&M is motivated by the Volkswagen Group's desire to share costs and risks in the Indian market, where it has had little success against more popular Japanese and South Korean brands. M&M is expected to collaborate with the Skoda and Volkswagen brands, using its lower development costs and sourcing capabilities. The joint venture could, if successful, capture around 20% of the domestic passenger vehicle market.
Earlier this month, Skoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer said that India was a crucial market outside Europe and that it was a key pillar for the company's growth strategy. But M&M's caution is influenced by past experiences with joint ventures, most of all a previous tieup with Ford Motor that fell through.
As India’s automotive landscape changes rapidly, both companies are navigating these complex negotiations. The outcome of this potential partnership between M&M and Skoda could decide the future of both companies in one of the world’s biggest car markets with increasing competition and changing consumer preferences.
World's tallest railway bridge, built at Rs 1486 crore cost, stands 35m above Eiffel Tower, it is in...
Mahindra's plan to pick up 50% stake in this European company stalled due to...
Banks Holiday November 2024: Banks to remain closed in THIS state tomorrow, know why
Aishwarya Rai describes her 'ideal man' in viral statement amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan: 'He better be..'
Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut near key government buildings and embassies
Attack on former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh: Case registered against 4 unidentified persons for murder bid
'Glad to have met...': PM Modi meets Italian PM Meloni on sidelines of G20 Summit
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 19, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
'You are honest, strong, demand respect': Amid Nayantara-Dhanush controversy, Vignesh Shivan pens appreciation note
Kerala lottery TODAY November 19 Live Sthree Sakthi SS 442 Tuesday lucky draw results at 3 pm, check full winners list
Meet actress who rejected James Bond's film, gave blockbuster with SRK, took five years break, then became OTT star
Rakesh Roshan reveals Shah Rukh Khan ‘didn’t believe’ in Karan Arjun’s story, quit film; then he offered the role to…
Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale: Who is Nayanthara's ex-lover who asked her to quit cinema?
This stray dog becomes popular among tourists after it climbs Giza Pyramid, watch
Meet man who bought 2 sea-facing apartments worth Rs 198 crore, project has Shahid Kapoor connection, know here
Who is Lydia Onic? Indonesian star influencer whose alleged private video was leaked after Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik
Watch: Malaika Arora's 'men need to be little more sensitive' statement goes viral post her breakup with Arjun Kapoor
Watch: Preity Zinta confronts Kareena Kapoor for ignoring her, holding a grudge in viral video: 'I do have problem'
'Very easy to be fed up...': Abhishek Bachchan's emotional moment with Aaradhya amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Nita Ambani spills the beans on who makes guest list decisions, keeps in-laws happy in Ambani family; SEE viral video
'Eager to work closely in...': PM Modi meets French President Macron, UK PM Starmer in Rio; shares insights
Savarkar defamation case: Pune court summons Rahul Gandhi on December 2
Meet man who runs Rs 3608487 crore company, briefly became world’s second-richest man, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Meet man who owns India's most expensive apartment, not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli aims to surpass Cheteshwar Pujara in elite Border-Gavaskar Trophy list
‘He'll be very…’: Sunil Gavaskar warns Australia of Virat Kohli ahead of BGT 2024-25
Meet woman who turned family business into Rs 8500 crore empire, not from IIT, IIM, she is...
Not Salman Khan, this superstar was first choice for Karan Arjun; he was even offered Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 but...
Meet woman, who cracked IIT and UPSC exam in same year, became IAS officer, was inspired by...
Dilip Joshi BREAKS SILENCE on quitting Taarak Mehta, fight with show's producer Asit Modi: 'It’s disheartening to..'
Delhi pollution soars to highest level, AQI breaches 500-mark
DNA TV Show: Last-minute speeches, slogans mark end of Maharashtra poll campaign, voting set for November 20
Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh injured after car attacked with stones in Katol
Shekhar Ravjiani reveals he lost his voice due to vocal chord paresis: 'Was destroyed, thought I would never...'
Kanguva box office collection day 5: Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol film earns Rs 56 crore
Ashneer Grover breaks silence after Salman Khan confronts him in Bigg Boss 18: 'It's ok if he doesn't...'
Meet man who completed BSc degree, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer; he’s in the news for…
'Always a delight': PM Modi meets Joe Biden at G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal says he won 14 medals for India, Shilpa Shirodkar replies 'desh ke liye kuch kiya hai toh...'
Not Vande Bharat, this is India's first private train, ticket price starts from Rs..., it's top speed is...
Air pollution: SC orders closure of classes 10, 12 in Delhi-NCR, Grap 4 restrictions imposed
Transforming Claims Processing and Cost Efficiency with Serverless Architecture: Ashutosh’s Visionary Framework
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi detained in US
This man owns world's most expensive private jet, not Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is...
50 million consumers have stopped buying luxury brands like Dior and Burberry due to...
Swiggy Delivers Big: Hundreds of employees set to become crorepatis overnight, here's how
Ayushmann Khurrana gets surprised after fan throws dollars at him during his US concert, says 'main kya karunga iska'
Elon Musk reacts to his hilarious viral video with Donald Trump, says, 'I am watching myself…'
Hindu Roots in American Politics: Tulsi Gabbard’s trailblazing leadership in US Intelligence
Bangladesh in a tizzy on ‘Crazy Medicine’ ‘Yaba’
Dhanush REACTS to Nayanthara's accusations over her Netflix documentary controversy, his lawyer threatens actress to...
IND vs AUS: Travis Head reacts to Rohit Sharma's decision for missing first Test: ‘You don't get that…’
Air pollution: SC directs Delhi-NCR states to strictly implement GRAP-IV
Meet woman, IAS Officer who studied CS, LLB before taking UPSC exam, secured AIR...
AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Marcus Stoinis shines as Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to win series 3-0
Manipur Violence: Curfew imposed in 7 districts, schools, colleges shut till...
How two young minds from Bhopal are changing India's recycling game?
Sourav Ganguly irritated over THIS India star getting negative feedback for BGT, says, 'let him fail...'
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India launch: Check expected price, features, and more
Bad news for Amazon, Flipkart as Blinkit launches new services for...
Pakistan pollution: Lockdown in Lahore, Multan as AQI crosses 2000 mark, health emergency in Punjab
Dilip Joshi to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Report claims he held Asit Modi's collar in massive fight after...
Meet man, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, became IFS then IAS officer, won title of 'Iron Man' after....
Elon Musk wore ‘Omega’ necklace to UFC event sparks online debate, know what it means
PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, Post Office FD, which government scheme is best for investment? Know interest rates, benefits
Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours, both avoid daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's...
Meet Indian-origin CEO who is receiving death threats due to this reason
Cheteshwar Pujara returns to Border-Gavaskar Trophy in THIS new role
Astronomers find largest water reservoir ever, 140 trillion times Earth's total...
Meet woman, Isha Ambani's lesser-known sister-in-law, who runs family business worth Rs 9087 crore, her net worth is...
Punjab: Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announce march towards Delhi on...
Delhi Air Pollution: 'Do not relax anti-pollution GRAP-4 curbs without informing us', SC to Delhi government
Cristiano Ronaldo's BIG claim, says his next guest on YouTube will break internet, netizens say it will be...
IndiGo pilot's cute surprise for wife on flight will make your day, watch viral video
Kanguva: Disha Patani 'was there to look pretty' says producer's wife, angry netizens bash her
Kashmera Shah meets with 'freak accident', shares pics of tissues soaked in blood: 'Worse was going to...'
Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale X review: Netizens call actress's documentary 'below average', Vignesh Shivan 'annoying'
Apple iPhone 15 gets massive price cut on Amazon, here's how you can grab this deal
Amazon India's BIG decision, set to move headquarters to this place, will impact…
Day after quitting AAP, Kailash Gahlot joins BJP
Coolie lifts passengers, helps them board train coach through window, video goes viral, watch
Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi's 'ek hain to safe hain' remark, targets Gautam Adani, says, Dharavi project designed to...
Kerala lottery TODAY November 18 Live WIN WIN 680 Monday lucky draw result to be out at 3 pm, check full winners list
Pushpa 2 trailer: SS Rajamouli reviews Allu Arjun's action-drama, calls it...
Former coach reveals once Dhoni and Virat Kohli had disagreement during Border-Gavaskar trophy, says, 'Dhoni tried to...
Rakkayie teaser: Nayanthara sets out to challenge male actors with daring action sequences in Senthil Nallasamy's film
NASA Alert! Football stadium-sized asteroid racing towards Earth today at 52117 kmph, should you be worried?
'Personal rivalry with Virat Kohli': Ex-Australian cricketer's BIG statement ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy
Meet man who hit jackpot with Rs 180 crore business idea, not from IIT, IIM, has this Rajasthan Royals link...
This is world's longest-running experiment, started nearly 100 years ago, could go on for...
'Anyone remember this?': Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN mesmerising photos from sets of Gunday, leaves fans starstuck
Biden takes BIG decision to benefit Ukraine months before Trump takeover, will this lead to World War 3?
Sunil Gavaskar's BOLD prediction on IPL auction, says THIS team will target Shreyas Iyer, not KKR, RCB, MI, CSK
Tata's BIG move, to buy stake in this Apple partner amid reports of new iPhone unit in Tamil Nadu
Brazil welcomes PM Modi with vedic chants and traditional festivities ahead of G20 summit
Kartik Aaryan makes surprise entry at Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert, takes the internet by storm: 'This is huge'
THIS beggar hosted grand feast for over 20,000 people, spent Rs..., here's why
'Ab Tiger bhi Animal Banega': Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 first look triggers internet
Meet man, who made first mobile call in India from Nokia 29 years ago, it cost Rs...
Viral: US-based CEO terminates 99 of 111 employees over Slack message, reason will leave you shocked