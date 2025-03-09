"Can Indian businesses compete with China? Maybe we're not looking in the right places for success stories. I was delighted to see this video on the ‘Morbi’ effect. Agile, small-town entrepreneurs—The ‘bahubalis’ of India," 69-year-old Mahindra wrote in a post on X.

Anand Mahindra -- billionaire industrialist and chairman of the Mahindra Group -- recently used his social media handle to shed light on the success story of a small Indian town.

"Can Indian businesses compete with China? Maybe we're not looking in the right places for success stories. I was delighted to see this video on the ‘Morbi’ effect. Agile, small-town entrepreneurs—The ‘bahubalis’ of India," 69-year-old Mahindra wrote in a post on X, attaching a short video detailing Morbi's business success.

The one-minute video tells how Morbi, a city in Gujarat, has "quietly" grown into a global hub for ceramics. As per the clip, there are nearly 1,000 family-owned factories in the city, where ceramic production began in the 1930s. Morbi accounts for 90% of the country's ceramic production and 13% of the global production. The businesses are worth thousands of crores of rupees and employ around four lakh people, the video adds.

"The crazy part? They compete with China's prices and Italy's quality," the host of the video says. "They have built a tight-knit community where knowledge passes from generation to generation."

Can Indian businesses compete with China?



Maybe we’re not looking in the right places for success stories.



I was delighted to see this video on the ‘Morbi’ effect.



Agile, small-town entrepreneurs—The ‘bahubalis’ of India.



pic.twitter.com/L4PiMVzYZl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 7, 2025

Mahindra, who chairs the Mumbai-based conglomerate Mahindra Group, is known for being quite active on social media. Having more than 11 million (1.1 crore) followers on X, he often shares success stories and business insights on the platform.