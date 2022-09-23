Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Mahindra Finance to use third-party agents to avoid repossessions

Mahindra Finance said it has a detailed policy in place for compliance of third parties with regard to repossession of vehicles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Mahindra Finance to use third-party agents to avoid repossessions
Mahindra Finance to use third-party agents to avoid repossessions

 Following RBI's directive barring Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL) from engaging a third party for recoveries in cases of loan default, the company said it has stopped repossessions through third-party agents.

In a late night communication on Thursday, Mahindra Finance said it has a detailed policy in place for compliance of third parties with regard to repossession of vehicles.

"In light of the recent tragic incident, we have stopped third-party repossessions and will further examine whether and how third-party agents will be used in the future," Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mahindra Finance, said in the statement.

Following the death of a 27-year-old pregnant woman in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, who was allegedly crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor by recovery agents last week, Reserve Bank on Thursday barred MMFSL from carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through third party agents with immediate effect till further orders.

The RBI said the non-banking finance company (NBFC) may continue to carry out recovery or repossession activities through its own employees.

This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the said NBFC with regard to the management of its outsourcing activities, the RBI added.

In connection with the death of the woman, the police had arrested one Roshan, an employee of Team Lease, a firm hired by Mahindra Finance.

Mahindra Group chief executive officer and managing director Anish Shah had condoled the death and assured that the incident would be investigated from all aspects.

(Source: PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.