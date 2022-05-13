Mahdi Pourzaferani has been providing network security to n-number of organisations for over a decade

What is network security? Network Security protects your network and data from breaches, intrusions and other threats. Network Security involves access control, virus and antivirus software, application security, network analytics, types of network-related security (endpoint, web, wireless), firewalls, VPN encryption and more.

Basically network security is important to everyone. We can't risk losing our data in time when people keep their crucial information on computers. Here is where Mahdi Pourzaferani and more people like him come into the picture and saves us all. Mahdi is a UK based entrepreneur, professional blockchain developer and programmer. He founded the IT security company FiveM. He wants to inspire the generation through his journey to be a self-made programmer.

Mahdi's network programming skill has powered the improvement of a portion of the world's most well known games. He has now directed his concentration toward a significantly more effective test: creating and delivering new ways to deal with network security. He was in-charge of security and performance of two esports luminaries

at OpTic Gaming and a Network Programmer at EA Sports. This responsibility gave his career the direction he needed. Mahdi was clear that he could not make the blunder of taking the importance of security and reliance in such a working environment. The implementation he did as an esports programmer led him to think about the fact of providing the much needed security related opportunities to organisations of all types.

He got the opportunity of developing the new methods of network security at OpTic Gaming and EA Sports. Mahdi got what his call was and is working on it till date.

Mahdi shared how important it is to prevent your networks from any kind of security threats like data loss, sabotage and thefts. "Ten years ago, we didn’t have the tools to give networks their own effective defense systems. Now, we are in position to develop them. I’m excited about the prospects of the work I’ve done so far in this area, and I can’t wait to share the results with the world.” says Mahdi Pourzaferani.

