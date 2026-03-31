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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Are banks closed on March 31? Check state wise bank holiday

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated globally to honor the birth of Lord Mahavir, the foremost preacher of Jainism and the 24th Tirthankara of the faith. Observed in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar, this festival, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is the most significant event.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 06:02 AM IST

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Are banks closed on March 31? Check state wise bank holiday
Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Banks will remain closed in various states
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Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated globally to honor the birth of Lord Mahavir, the foremost preacher of Jainism and the 24th Tirthankara of the faith. Observed in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar, this festival, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is the most significant religious event for the Jain community around the world. 

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant and auspicious festivals in the Jain community. Also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, the Jain festival will be celebrated on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism and the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology. 

Mahavir Jayanti timings 

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 will be celebrated on March 31, Tuesday and this year marks the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira. Its auspicious timings are given below: 

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, March 30 

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, March 31 

Is Mahavir Jayanti 2026 a bank holiday? 

In many states, banks and post offices will most likely remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti on March 31, 2026. Major cities/states where banks are generally closed include: 

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) 

Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra) 

Bengaluru (Karnataka) 

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) 

Hyderabad (Telangana) 

Jaipur (Rajasthan) 

New Delhi 

Kolkata (West Bengal) 

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) 

Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) 

Mahavir Jayanti is a gazetted holiday around the country. Gazetted holidays are common holidays for government offices and schools, including banks, but their closures are based on specific state and board notifications. 

Are schools closed on Mahavir Jayanti? 

Schools in many parts of India may be closed on Tuesday. On Mahavir Jayanti, schools across many states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, are expected to remain closed. Indore Collector Shivam Verma declared Mahavir Jayanti a public holiday in the district on Monday, March 30, as per TOI report. All govt offices and institutions will remain closed on this day, while Karnataka government has also declared a public holiday on March 30. 

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