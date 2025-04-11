India is home to 284 billionaires whose cumulative wealth rose by 10 per cent to Rs 98 lakh crore, or a third of the country's GDP.

India is a country with many successful businessmen. The country ranks third in the world for the number of billionaires, as per data released by Hurun Global List 2025. India is home to 284 billionaires whose cumulative wealth rose by 10 per cent to Rs 98 lakh crore, or a third of the country's GDP, the report said. The country has surpassed China in the average wealth of every billionaire, which is Rs 34,514 crore as against Rs 29,027 crore in China. India's is the world’s fifth-largest economy with 28 states and eight Union Territories. But do you know which are the top three richest states? The top three richest Indian states in terms of GDSP (Gross State Domestic Product) and GDP per capita are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. In recent years, these states have emerged as economic powerhouses, contributing significantly to the national economy in terms of GDSP and GDP per capita.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has emerged as the richest state in India. It contributes a significant 13.3 per cent to the National GDP of the country, making it the richest state in India. Its relative per capita income stands at a whopping 150.7 per cent as per 2023-24 records. The state has India’s largest film industry, Bollywood. The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, is in this state. Moreover, Mumbai now has 90 billionaires. The headquarters of major financial institutions such as the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, and industry giants like Reliance Industries and Tata Group have solidified its economic prominence.

Tamil Nadu

It is the second richest state in India and is known for its strong industrial foundation, particularly in the automotive, textile, and information technology sectors, which significantly contribute to the state’s economy. The state contributed 8.9 per cent to the country’s GDP in 2023-24 and had an exceptional per capita income of 171.1 per cent for 2023-24.

Uttar Pradesh

The North Indian state contributed an impressive 8.4 per cent share to India’s GDP and has per capita income of 50.8 per cent for the year 2023-24.

