Maharashtra Elections 2019: HDFC CEO Keki Mistry casts vote, says economy is getting in better shape

The assembly elections in all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra took place on Monday as people cast their votes to elect the next government.

Keki Mistry, the Chief Executive of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), cast his vote along with his family in the Byculla constituency of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Speaking to Zee News after casting vote, Mistry said the focus in assembly elections is on local issues. He also added that the infrastructure in Mumbai has been growing well.

Mistry, who is also the vice-chairman of the company, informed that the construction of the Mumbai Metro was more challenging in comparison to Delhi. He further underscored the importance of both Metro and coastal road projects in the city.

"I believe that the economy is slowly getting in better shape," he said, adding that the reforms taken by the government will yield results.

Mistry also ascertained that the demand in the housing sector continues to remain good. To create jobs, more focus needs to be put on the infra and SME sectors, he added.

The election results will be declared on October 24.