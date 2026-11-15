Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opens on November 19. Check issue size, GMP, price band, subscription dates, lot size, allotment and expected listing date.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: 10 Things to know about issue date, GMP, price band, size and listing (Image source;ANI)

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Ltd, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 19. The proposed public issue is expected to raise around ₹9,500 crore through an Offer for Sale (OFS) by Coal India.

MCL filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) on November 14 with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the BSE and the NSE, according to a regulatory filing by Coal India.

The IPO will remain open for subscription until November 23. The company has not announced the price band yet, but market sources indicate it could be disclosed on November 16.

Here is an explainer covering 10 important details about the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, including its issue size, dates, grey market premium, share reservation and expected listing.

What is The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Date?

The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, November 19, and close on Monday, November 23.

The allocation for anchor investors is scheduled for November 18, a day before the issue opens for the public.

What is The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Price Band?

The company has not yet announced the price band for its public issue. According to market sources, the price band is likely to be announced on November 16.

The IPO lot size and minimum investment requirement will also become clear after the company announces the price band and lot size.

What Is The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP Today?

According to investorgain.com, the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹7.75.

This indicates that the shares were reportedly trading at a premium of ₹7.75 in the unofficial grey market. However, the GMP is not an official indicator of listing performance and can change depending on market sentiment.

What Is The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Size?

The proposed IPO is an Offer for Sale of up to 66.18 crore equity shares by Coal India, representing 10% of its stake in Mahanadi Coalfields.

The issue is expected to raise approximately ₹9,500 crore. Since it is an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder, rather than directly to MCL.

The public issue remains subject to the necessary approvals, market conditions and other relevant factors.

Why Is Mahanadi Coalfields Launching Its IPO?

The proposed listing is part of Coal India's strategy to unlock the value of its subsidiaries by bringing them to the stock market.

Coal India has already listed two of its subsidiaries in 2026: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) in January and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI) in March.

The MCL listing will further expand the state-owned coal company's presence in the listed market.

Established in 1992, Mahanadi Coalfields is one of India's largest coal producers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India.

According to a CRISIL report cited in the draft IPO documents, MCL produced 218.31 million tonnes of coal in FY26, accounting for approximately 22.4% of India's total non-coking coal production.

It contributed around 28% to Coal India's overall coal output during FY26. Coal India itself accounts for more than 80% of India's domestic coal production.

What Is The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Reservation?

According to the IPO documents, the share allocation has been structured across three investor categories:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs):** Not more than 50% of the public issue.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs):** Not less than 15% of the offer.

Retail Individual Investors:** Not less than 35% of the offer.

The final allocation will depend on the subscription and allotment process.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 25.

Successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, November 26. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are also scheduled to begin on the same day.

Mahanadi Coalfields shares are scheduled to debut on Friday, November 27, on both the BSE and NSE, subject to completion of the allotment process.