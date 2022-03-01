Maha Shivratri 2022: Banks will remain closed in THESE states today - Check full list

Today, March 1, is an auspicious start to the month as Maha Shivratri is being celebrated all over the country. Maha Shivratri is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu culture and is celebrated to honour the great Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati. Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the night of their marriage.

Since Maha Shivratri is not a national holiday, only several specific states announce holidays for this day.

Here is the full list

Maharashtra

As the festival holds a special place in Maharashtra, a state holiday on March 1, 2022, has been declared by the government.

Tamil Nadu

Maha Shivratri is celebrated divinely in Tamil Nadu. Reports state that devotees of Lord Shiva walk 14 km barefoot to the Annamalaiyar Temple on this day. Banks will remain closed in Tamil Nadu today as well.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, various rallies are held across the states on the occasion. The banks will remain closed in this state too.

Telangana

Rallies are held in Telangana too. Banks will remain closed here as well.

Himachal Pradesh

The renowned Mandi Fair in Mandi is held on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Banks in the state are closed on this day.

Punjab

The banks in Punjab will be closed today as well. Various Shobha Yatras are organised in Punjab on Maha Shivratri.

Gujarat

In this state, people believe that Lord Shiva comes to take a bath in the Mrugi Kund. Banks will remain closed over here as well.

Other states where banks will remain closed;

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Karnataka

A few districts of Madhya Pradesh.