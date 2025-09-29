Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Maha Navami Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 1? Know here

With many festivals coming next month, banks will remain closed on several days in October 1. Find out below if banks remain closed on October 1.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

Bank Holiday October 2025: The month of October will come with several festivals across the country. It is set to be one of the busiest festive months of the year with major celebrations like Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and more. Hence, with so many festivities, banks will remain closed on several days this month. But will banks remain closed on October 1?

Bank holiday on October 1, 2025

Banks will be closed on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja (Maha Navami/Vijayadashami), Dussehra, and Durga Puja (Dasain) in several Indian states on Wednesday, October 1. These states are:

  1. Tripura
  2. Karnataka
  3. Odisha
  4. Tamil Nadu
  5. Sikkim
  6. Assam
  7. Arunachal Pradesh
  8. Uttar Pradesh
  9. Kerala
  10. Nagaland
  11. West Bengal
  12. Bihar
  13. Jharkhand
  14. Meghalaya

Bank Holiday on October 2

Banks across the country will remain closed for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, which is a national holiday, along with other local festivities, Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva, Dasain, and Vijay Dashmi.

READ | Major relief for Delhi residents ahead of Diwali as govt to waive late payment surcharge on...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
