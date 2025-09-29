Maha Navami Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 1? Know here

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?
BUSINESS
With many festivals coming next month, banks will remain closed on several days in October 1. Find out below if banks remain closed on October 1.
Bank Holiday October 2025: The month of October will come with several festivals across the country. It is set to be one of the busiest festive months of the year with major celebrations like Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and more. Hence, with so many festivities, banks will remain closed on several days this month. But will banks remain closed on October 1?
Banks will be closed on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja (Maha Navami/Vijayadashami), Dussehra, and Durga Puja (Dasain) in several Indian states on Wednesday, October 1. These states are:
Banks across the country will remain closed for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, which is a national holiday, along with other local festivities, Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva, Dasain, and Vijay Dashmi.
