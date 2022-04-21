Magic brothers duo Bhavik Gohel and Sachin Gohel to upscale their company Magic Group across India

Entrepreneurs getting into the business arena need to have each other’s back just like a perfect sibling relationship. One of the most eminent and successful sibling duos from Gujarat, Sachin Gohel and Bhavik Gohel has built a lucrative empire of their own with their business venture ‘Magic Group’. Much before the business came to light, the duo worked together and had a fair share of struggles in their life.

Coming from a Gujarati household, Bhavik and Sachin always wanted to be the boss of their own. Hailing from Bhavnagar, Bhavik Gohel worked as a Medical Representative, whereas Sachin Gohel worked as a sales representative in HDFC Bank. The urge to be the businessmen motivated the Gohel brothers to get into the business ecosystem.

In 2012, they started Pramukh Technologies, a franchise providing wireless broadband services. Wi-Fi was a raging thing then, and its demand eventually rose in the time to come. Running the franchise business for a year, they then started with a company of their own. The phase of building an empire from scratch was indeed a struggling time for them. However, they started their company ‘Magic Group’, a leading provider of IT services and solutions. The two young and dynamic entrepreneurs are also known as Magic Brothers by many in their business circles.

Even before starting the company, the duo had to understand the market first. Bhavik says, “It was not a cakewalk for us. After loads of analysis and understanding of the competition, we started the company. Initially, our office was in Bhavnagar, and now it is expanding in other Indian cities.” While Magic Group’s head office is in Bhavnagar, the entrepreneurs have expanded the company’s operations in Anand, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Mumbai.

Under Magic Group, Bhavik Gohel and Sachin Gohel initiated a project called MagicSwap. This was the one-of-a-kind restaurant discount app started by them. Unfortunately, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the project hit stagnancy with lockdowns across the country. However, the entrepreneurs during this time upgraded the discount store in around 22 different categories like clothing, medicine, laboratory, and kidswear to name a few.

Currently, the sibling entrepreneurs are taking Magic Group to newer heights by adding new sections in different categories. While concluding Bhavik stated that they aim to take their business operations on a pan-India level. “We are looking forward to integrating our business ventures with the latest technological advancements and offer prompt services to customers across India”, he added.

