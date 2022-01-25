Madhya Pradesh government orders FIR against Amazon, here's why

The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the state police to register an FIR against officials of e-commerce giant Amazon and its owner for allegedly selling products having the Indian National Flag imprinted on them. "It has come to my notice that our national flag is used on products being sold by the online e-commerce platform Amazon. It is intolerable that even it has been used on shoes," said the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra during a press conference here on Tuesday.



Mishra said that prima facie, it is a violation of the `National Flag Code` and therefore he has directed the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to register an FIR against Amazon. "I have directed DGP to file an FIR against Amazons officials and owner," Mishra added. This is not the first time that the Madhya Pradesh`s Home Minister has directed the police to file an FIR against Amazon.



In November 2021, Mishra had ordered the filing of an FIR against officials of Amazon over the suicide of a youth who allegedly obtained poisonous sulphas (used as an agricultural fumigant and is poisonous) tablets through the e-commerce site. Similarly, in another incident the police in the Madhya Pradesh`s Bhind district had registered an FIR against unnamed officials of Amazon India after busting a gang that allegedly supplied ganja under the guise of selling stevia (a natural sweetener) through the e-commerce portal.