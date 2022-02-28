Search icon
Madhabi Puri Buch replaces Ajay Tyagi as new chairperson of market regulator SEBI

This is the first time that a woman will be heading the capital market regulator.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 28, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

The government on Monday appointed former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This is the first time that a woman will be heading the capital market regulator.

She has replaced Ajay Tyagi, whose five-year term has come to an end. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Buch's appointment for an initial period of three years, sources. 

