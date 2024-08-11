Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch-linked IPE-Plus Fund made no investments in Adani Group shares, says 360 ONE

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

9 top Bollywood stars who were insulted on film sets

9 top Bollywood stars who were insulted on film sets

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

HomeBusiness

Business

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

In March 2022, Madhabi became the first woman to lead the market regulator, SEBI.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 07:33 PM IST

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

US-based firm Hindenburg Research on August 10 alleged that SEBI's Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had a stake in "both the obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal." However, the duo responded, "They have chosen to attack the credibility of Sebi and attempt character assassination of the Sebi chairperson."

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch?

Madhabi is the first woman chairperson to lead SEBI. She is also the first person from the private sector to be appointed to this position. Since April 2017, the 58-year-old has been functioning closely as a whole-time member of SEBI with the former chairperson Ajay Tyagi.

Madhabi Puri Buch's family

She was born and brought up in Mumbai. Her father is Kamal Puri, who worked for the corporate sector while her mother was an academic with a doctorate in political science. Madhabi married Dhawal Buch when she turned 21. The duo have a son, Abhay.

According to Dhaval Buch’s LinkedIn profile, he is currently a Senior Advisor at Blackstone and Alvarez & Marsal. He has been in the position since July 2019. Before this, he worked with Bristlecone and Hindustan Unilever. He serves as a non-executive director on the Board of Gildan, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Madhabi Puri Buch's career

She began her career in the world of finance in 1989 with ICICI Bank. Madhabi had a 17-year-long career, reaching the post of an executive director at ICICI Bank in a 12-year stint and leading ICICI Securities as MD and CEO for over two years from February 2009 to May 2011. She has also had stints with ICICI Web Trade Ltd and ICICI HFC Ltd.  Between 1993 and 1995, Buch worked as lecturer at West Cheshire College in England.

She moved to Singapore to join Greater Pacific Capital, a PE firm. Between 2011 and 2017 she worked in various capacities as executive director of many companies like Zensar Technologies, InnoVen Capital, and Max Healthcare. Madhabi also served as an independent director of the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) and as a consultant for the New Development Bank (BRICS bank). Later, she returned home and took on non-executive director roles on the boards of several major corporate entities such as NIIT Limited, Max Healthcare and Idea Cellular Ltd. 

Career at SEBI

In 2017, she was appointed as a Whole Time Member of SEBI. In March 2022, Madhabi became the first woman to lead the market regulator.

Madhabi Puri Buch's qualifications

She graduated from St Stephen's College in Mathematics at Delhi University. She also holds an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Gundry MD Olive Oil review: Is it safe to use?

Gundry MD Olive Oil review: Is it safe to use?

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement