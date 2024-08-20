Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

This order, nearly double the company's annual revenue, has caught the attention of savvy investors, leading to a rush in buying

In the fast-paced world of stock trading, a sudden surge in demand for a seemingly inconspicuous penny stock has taken the market. On Tuesday, Ishan International Limited, a small-cap stock listed on the NSE, experienced a dramatic uptick of 4%, following a similar rise on Monday. But what’s sparking this newfound interest in a stock valued at just ₹2.95? The answer lies in a game-changing order from none other than Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

This small-cap company, which reported a modest revenue of ₹35 crore last year, has just secured a massive ₹60 crore order from RIL. This order, nearly double the company's annual revenue, has caught the attention of savvy investors, leading to a rush in buying. The market quickly responded to the news, driving Ishan International’s shares to an intraday high, as traders clamoured to get a piece of what could be a transformative deal for the company.

Reliance’s order isn't just a one-off windfall; it also signals the potential for future contracts. The order pertains to the supply of construction materials, a deal that Ishan International proudly announced to the stock exchange. The company’s management hinted at more such lucrative orders in the pipeline, suggesting a promising trajectory for this small-cap firm.

Beyond this order, Ishan International is also making waves in the renewable energy sector. The company recently partnered with Right Water Solutions (India) Private Limited to supply and maintain solar-powered submersible pumps under the PM-KUSUM Yojana. The first batch of these sustainable pumps has already been deployed in Nashik, Maharashtra, marking a significant step towards green energy solutions in agriculture.

As investors scramble to grab a piece of this penny stock, the question remains: Could this be the start of a remarkable rise, or just a temporary spike fueled by a single large order?