Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

10 best films of Salim-Javed

10 best films of Salim-Javed

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बात�ें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

HomeBusiness

Business

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

This order, nearly double the company's annual revenue, has caught the attention of savvy investors, leading to a rush in buying

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the fast-paced world of stock trading, a sudden surge in demand for a seemingly inconspicuous penny stock has taken the market. On Tuesday, Ishan International Limited, a small-cap stock listed on the NSE, experienced a dramatic uptick of 4%, following a similar rise on Monday. But what’s sparking this newfound interest in a stock valued at just ₹2.95? The answer lies in a game-changing order from none other than Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

This small-cap company, which reported a modest revenue of ₹35 crore last year, has just secured a massive ₹60 crore order from RIL. This order, nearly double the company's annual revenue, has caught the attention of savvy investors, leading to a rush in buying. The market quickly responded to the news, driving Ishan International’s shares to an intraday high, as traders clamoured to get a piece of what could be a transformative deal for the company.

Reliance’s order isn't just a one-off windfall; it also signals the potential for future contracts. The order pertains to the supply of construction materials, a deal that Ishan International proudly announced to the stock exchange. The company’s management hinted at more such lucrative orders in the pipeline, suggesting a promising trajectory for this small-cap firm.

Beyond this order, Ishan International is also making waves in the renewable energy sector. The company recently partnered with Right Water Solutions (India) Private Limited to supply and maintain solar-powered submersible pumps under the PM-KUSUM Yojana. The first batch of these sustainable pumps has already been deployed in Nashik, Maharashtra, marking a significant step towards green energy solutions in agriculture.

As investors scramble to grab a piece of this penny stock, the question remains: Could this be the start of a remarkable rise, or just a temporary spike fueled by a single large order? 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'

Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement