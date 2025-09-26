Lutyen's Delhi's iconic 95 years old bungalow, once owned by Alwar's Maharaj sold at staggering Rs 3100000000 deal; Who is the buyer?

A luxurious bungalow at Delhi's iconic Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ), once owned by Alwar's Maharaj has been sold at a staggering Rs 310 crore. Who is the buyer?

A luxurious bungalow at Delhi's iconic Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) has been sold at a staggering Rs 310 crore (approximately $3.1 billion) deal in a record-breaking transaction, keeping Delhi's prime real estate's stakes high. While Lutyen's Delhi have all he premium property and is expensive in itself, but this luxurious Bungalow is located at Lutyens' Delhi's expensive area, that is, Delhi's APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Who is the buyer?

Mumbai-based Gentex Merchants Private Limited, a company linked to steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal has purchased the Bungalow in a staggering deal of Rs 310 crore. According to reports, the bungalow was registered in June, with stamp duty of approximately Rs 22 crore (approximately $2.2 billion). Surya Kumar Kanodia is one of the directors of Gentex Merchants Pvt Ltd.

About the Luxurious property

It was once owned by Alwar's Maharaj. The property is a 3,540-square-yard bungalow on Delhi's APJ Abdul Kalam Road was constructed in 1930 by the royal family of Alwar. Maharaj Kumar Yashwant Singh of Alwar, sold this 95 ears old, 31,860-square-foot bungalow at a price of Rs 8.75 lakh per square yard. Recently, Yashwant Singh also purchased a bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links area for Rs 100 crore.

And the location? The Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) is surrounded by greenery and period buildings. It i considered one of India’s most exclusive residential enclaves, with primium property like expensive bungalows, government officials residence, bungalows of industrialists and high-net-worth individuals. Lutyens Bungalow Zone has tree-lined avenues, expansive plots, and colonial-era architecture, and construction and renovation regulations are strictly imposed.

Earlier this year, Sanjay Kukreja, partner at ChrysCapital, and his wife, Shweta Sharma, also purchased a property in the Golf Links area for Rs 155 crore. Shweta Sharma is the CEO of Central Square Foundation. Kusum Ansal, wife of Ansal Group promoter Sushil Ansal, sold her bungalow on Feroz Shah Road for ₹241 crore to Gujarat-based company called Yatah Enterprises.



