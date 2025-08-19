L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan breaks silence on '90-hour work week' remark row, says, 'I can't... my wife...'

The L&T Chairman finally clarified his 90-hour work week remark, suggesting it was a casual statement made in response to concerns over project delays. He said it has affected his wife too, while adding that the recording of that interaction as being against the rules.

L&T Chairman clarifies his 90-hour work week remark

Addressing the controversy, Subrahmanyan said, “There were serious issues on my mind. Five or six clients, including some very high-profile ones, personally spoke to me, called me, and sent emails about our progress. I was worried because we were struggling to mobilise staff and labour, and work was not happening the way it should." "Despite my involvement, projects were not moving. It was not good to be called out at that level. It doesn’t reflect well on me or the organisation," he told MoneyControl.



Further, he highlighted how the casual conversation with someone was recorded despite a statutory warning against it. He acknowledged his wife was also affected because her name came up in the conversation. “When one gentleman asked me the question, I spoke casually, but it (recording the conversation) went against the rules as there was a statutory warning of no recording. In hindsight, I could have answered differently. Normally, I speak in an easy manner, that’s my style. But I acknowledge I could have spoken differently. My wife also felt bad because her name got involved,” he added.



Subrahmanyan opened up on how the controversy has impacted him: “It has not been easy. It has preyed on my mind. But what happened, happened. I cannot withdraw it now. If a similar question comes in a similar mood, maybe I’ll answer differently. There was a bad background then — performance was poor. And performance is our oxygen. When it goes wrong, things come out in that manner. Maybe it could have come out differently," he said.



What did the L&T Chairman say on the 90-hour work week



Subrahmanyan's comments on work-life balance during an employee interaction had stirred a controversy. When he was questioned about L&T's six-day workweek policy, he, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also.” He also questioned what employees gained from taking time off home. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working,” he had said.