LPG Prices Turn Costlier From June 1: Know new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

LPG prices across India have witnessed steep swings since the US-Israel-Iran conflict sparked a global energy crisis and supply shortages. The new rates took effect from June 1, 2026.

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, India has been facing fuel supply challenges, leading to price fluctuations in recent months. In the latest update, commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 23-42 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, the fifth increase in four months. The new rates took effect from June 1, 2026.

LPG prices across India have witnessed steep swings since the US-Israel-Iran conflict sparked a global energy crisis and supply shortages.

June 2026 LPG Price Changes - 19kg Commercial Cylinder

Delhi: Hiked by Rs 42. Highest increase among metros.

Mumbai: Hiked by Rs 21. Lowest increase among metros.

Chennai: Hiked by Rs 23.5.

Kolkata: Cut by Rs 99.5 per cylinder.

Earlier, Indian Oil raised commercial LPG prices by Rs 195.5 to Rs 218 for April 2026. Before that, rates were hiked by Rs 114.5 on March 7, 2026, amid intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. On March 1, 2026, the increase across these cities ranged between Rs 28 and Rs 31 per 19kg cylinder.

June 2026 LPG Price Changes: 14.2kg Domestic Cylinder



Domestic LPG rates are unchanged for June 2026.

Delhi: Rs 913 per cylinder

Kolkata: Rs 939 per cylinder

Mumbai: Rs 912.50 per cylinder

Chennai: Rs 928.50 per cylinder

Why has the LPG cylinder price risen in India

Earlier on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the government is working to strengthen fuel security through strategic reserves and ensure an uninterrupted supply, even as steps continue to be taken against hoarding."Regarding strategic reserves, we are also working on them. And we have asked the oil marketing companies to work out the LPG reserve that should be a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it. And similarly, for crude also, we are working," Sharma said, during an inter-ministerial briefing. She also outlined the precautionary measures to safeguard against supply shocks.

She assured that there is no shortage at present."We have sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and LPG, natural gas and fruit inventories are tied up. All our refineries are operating at an optimum level, and LPG production is at an all-time high, almost 90 DMT per day. No dry out has been reported on the LPG distributorship," Sharma said, as quoted by ANI.