LPG Price Cut: Oil companies reduce 19 kg cylinder price by Rs 183.50, check revised rates

The government has slashed the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183 in a big relief to customers.

Providing major relief to commercial users, oil companies have slashed 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by Rs 183.50. The cut will help restaurants, dhabas, hotels, and the wider food and beverage industry. The revised rates for commercial LPG cylinders are effective from today, July 1, 2026.

With this latest cut, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,930, down from Rs 3,113.50 earlier. However, there is no change for domestic consumers this time — the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder stays at Rs 942.

Earlier this year, US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered a global energy crisis. After the attacks, Iran blocked crude oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz under its control. The supply disruption caused petrol, diesel, and gas prices to spike worldwide.

Check city-wise new rates

Commercial cylinder rates have also been cut in other cities across India. LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at Rs 2,930, down from Rs 3,113.50. In Lucknow, the price fell from Rs 3,236 to Rs 3,052.50. In Kolkata, the cylinder now costs Rs 3,081.50, compared to Rs 3,255.50 earlier. Patna has also rolled out the new price, with the 19-kg commercial cylinder priced at Rs 3,227.

Meanwhile, the central government has amended petrol export rules. Effective July 1, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petrol exports has been increased from Rs 1.5 per litre to Rs 4 per litre.

Commercial LPG cylinders price hiked four times due to West-Asia Crisis

After the energy supply disruption from the Strait of Hormuz, commercial LPG cylinder prices in India were raised four times. Citing major losses, oil marketing companies hiked prices by Rs 144 in March, ₹195.50 in April, and Rs 993 in May. Another Rs 42 increase followed in June. In total, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder went up by Rs 1374.50 across four hikes.

For 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, prices rose by Rs 89 in two steps. Oil companies first raised the rate by ₹60 in March, then added another Rs 29 in June.

What did the govenment say on LPG price cut?

The Petroleum Ministry announced that restrictions on commercial LPG have been removed, citing better domestic output and expected arrivals of imported LPG cargoes. Bulk LPG supply, halted at the start of the crisis, has also partially restarted at 50% of pre-crisis consumption.

"In a major relief to industrial and commercial LPG consumers, the government has removed all sectoral restrictions on the supply of non-domestic packed LPG and restored supplies to the levels prevailing prior to the West Asia crisis," the Petroleum Ministry statement said.

The curbs were put in place after the Iran conflict disrupted LPG shipments from West Asia, which makes up about 90% of India’s cooking gas imports. To safeguard household use, the government first suspended commercial LPG supply to hotels, restaurants, and industrial users, redirecting available stocks to domestic consumers. Supply was later restored in phases to around 70% of normal levels. But several sectors still faced cuts of up to 50% of their usual quota as authorities worked to preserve fuel stocks amid worries over import availability.