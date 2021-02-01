LPG gas cylinder booking: Here's how to get Rs 700 cashback

LPG Cylinder Booking: The price of refilling LPG gas cylinders price is currently around Rs 692. However, as per a new offer by PayTM, you can get a gas cylinder absolutely free. Paytm has brought a great offer under which a customer will get a cashback of Rs 700 for booking a cylinder. Paytm had earlier offered this offer till January 31, but now this offer has been extended till February 28.

To avail this offer, you only have to download the Paytm app and book your gas. On booking a gas cylinder through the app, you will get a cashback on LPG Cylinder booking up to Rs 700. All you have to do is click on the option of Recharge and Pay Bills and click on Book a Cylinder. Now here you have to fill all the information related to the gas cylinder. After this, before booking, you have to enter the promo code of FIRSTLPG so that you can get the facility of cashback.

Notably, this offer is only for those who book gas for the first time from Paytm. As of today, the price of one cylinder of LPG (14.2 kg gas) is Rs 692. If you book the gas from Paytm and use the promo code, then the full price of the cylinder will be credited to your account as cashback. Paytm has tied up with many gas companies for this offer.

Advantages of booking gas cylinder on Paytm

- Paytm is giving cashback up to Rs 700 on gas cylinder booking.- This offer is for the first time to book gas.- Cashback is available on booking the first gas cylinder in the new year.- This offer is at a booking amount of at least 500 rupees.- This offer can be used only once.- For cashback, you have to open the scratch coupon you get while making the payment.- This cashback offer is applicable till February 28 only.- Within 24 hours of booking you will get a scratch card of cashback.- This scratch card has to be used within 7 days.- If you cannot open the scratch card at that time, then you can open it by going to the Cashback and Offers section.