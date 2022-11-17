LPG cylinders will now have QR codes to stop gas theft, government to take stern action

The government will take stringent measures for the convenience of the users of LPG Gas Cylinders, as evidenced by the QR Code in the cylinder. Customers frequently claim that there is 1–2 kg less gas in their household gas cylinder than advertised. Even after repeatedly complaining, the clients in this case are unable to track it down. Due to this, those who steal gas are not subject to heavy punishment, but the government has now decided to take drastic measures to apprehend such individuals. The government will soon add QR codes to LPG cylinders. Customers will receive several facilities as a result.

QR codes to be installed in LPG cylinder:

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri provided information on this subject, stating that the government will soon equip LPG cylinders with QR codes to prevent gas theft. Is. It will resemble an Aadhaar card in various ways. Through this QR code, it will be very simple to track the gas that is now in the gas cylinder. Additionally, it will be quite simple to find gas that has been stolen from a gas cylinder.

Fueling Traceability!

A remarkable innovation - this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones - when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/7y4Ymsk39K — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 16, 2022

On the occasion of World LPG Week 2022, Hardeep Singh Puri stated that all LPG cylinders will soon be equipped with QR codes (QR Code in LPG Gas Cylinder). The project is now being worked on by the government. The goal is to finish this project in three months. The QR code will be placed in the new gas cylinder, it should be noted. The metal sticker with the QR code will also be attached to the gas cylinder.

Check out the benefits of QR codes:

Media reports claim that the gas cylinder's inclusion of a QR code (LPG Gas Cylinder with QR Code) will make tracing it very simple. Before the installation of the QR code, it was difficult to trace gas complaints when people complained about obtaining less gas. Before, neither the location of the gas cylinder's removal by the dealer nor the identity of the delivery person who placed it at the customer's house was known. However, everything will be much easier to trace if the QR code is installed. This will make the people feel at ease because the thief will be quickly apprehended. He won't be able to steal gas because of this.

The benefits of using QR codes go far beyond preventing theft. Customers will know how frequently the gas has been refilled thanks to this. How long did it take the gas to go from the refilling station to your home? Additionally, since it will be known from this QR code which dealer delivered the gas cylinder, no one will be able to use the domestic gas cylinder for commercial purposes going forward.