LPG cylinder prices hiked across metro cities by over Rs 100, here's how much they'll cost now

The state-run Indian Oil on Wednesday raised the prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across metro cities in the country.

The new rates are applicable from Wednesday. The last price hike of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) happened on January 1, 2020.

As it stands, a 14.2 kg Indane gas cylinder will now cost Rs 858.50 which was previously priced at Rs 714, recording a spike of Rs 144.50.

The price of the same cylinder in Mumbai has been raised by Rs 145 to Rs 829.50, while, in Chennai, it has been spiked by Rs 147 to Rs 881.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the prices of the above-mentioned cylinder have been raised to Rs Rs 896, recording a price hike of Rs 149.

Indian Oil is the country's largest fuel retailer that supplies LPG under brand Indane. Currently, LPG consumers in the country have to purchase the fuel at market prices.

The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each per household in a year by providing the subsidy amount directly in the bank accounts of users. This subsidy amount depends on changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate.

On January 1, the prices of on-subsidised Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder.

(With PTI inputs)